Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

