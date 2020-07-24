Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 85,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.