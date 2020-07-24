Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 40,000 Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.