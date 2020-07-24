Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 2,028 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

