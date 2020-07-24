Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

