Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.06 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.