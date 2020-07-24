Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $26.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

