Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 18,909 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

