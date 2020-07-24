Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

