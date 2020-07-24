Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 78 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $324.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

