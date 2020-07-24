Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $220.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.66. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $162.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

