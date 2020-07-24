LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LGIH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.32.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,338 shares in the company, valued at $56,942,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 99.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $7,961,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 1,093.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

