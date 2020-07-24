Lexington Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

