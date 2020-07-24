LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UN stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

