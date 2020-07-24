LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $44.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.