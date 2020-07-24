LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.18, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,077 shares of company stock valued at $116,087,856 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

