LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

