LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

