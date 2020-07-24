LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

