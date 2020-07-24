LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

