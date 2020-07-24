LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $396,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

