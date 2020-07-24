LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

