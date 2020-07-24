LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

