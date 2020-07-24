LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $293.25 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

