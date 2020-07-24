LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $687,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in EOG Resources by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.