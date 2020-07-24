LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

