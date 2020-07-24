Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RMG) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of LEO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,600 shares of LEO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $16,992.00.

RMG opened at $10.45 on Friday. Leo Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

