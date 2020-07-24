Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,053,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

