Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kroger by 100.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 74,496 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kroger by 90.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Shares of KR opened at $35.13 on Friday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,027,004 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

