Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 197.91 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $188,345.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $51,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,176 shares of company stock worth $2,140,285 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.