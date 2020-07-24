Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $56.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

