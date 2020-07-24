Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

