KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 8,024 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.