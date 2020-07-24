KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.26 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

