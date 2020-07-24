KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,899 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

