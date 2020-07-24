KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $197.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

