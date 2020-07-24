KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

