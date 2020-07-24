KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average is $227.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

