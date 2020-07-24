KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.