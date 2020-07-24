Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KL. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $47.54 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

