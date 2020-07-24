Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as C$11.57 and last traded at C$11.34, with a volume of 4551521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 40,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total value of C$344,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,025.52. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,799.36. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046 in the last ninety days.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.00. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

