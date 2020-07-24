Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

