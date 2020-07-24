Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 17th

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 90.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 145.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.4%.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

