Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0011

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $45,396.74 and approximately $71.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.80 or 0.05314910 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00056899 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020449 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.