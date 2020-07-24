KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.74.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

