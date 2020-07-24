Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STM. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.17 ($55.24).

Get Stabilus alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €47.28 and its 200-day moving average is €46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($32.16) and a one year high of €64.55 ($72.53).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.