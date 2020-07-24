Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Jungheinrich stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

