JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.42) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 179.95 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.88.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Insiders purchased a total of 171 shares of company stock valued at $30,034 over the last quarter.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

