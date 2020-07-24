JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB lowered shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

BNTGY opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

