JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after buying an additional 1,029,205 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.